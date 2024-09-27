SEP 28, 2024 JLM 66°F 12:22 AM 05:22 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
ICYMI: IDF took out the Hezbollah Chain of Command

Out of the 19 top commanders of Hezbollah, only 3 are left.

NEWSRAEL Editor 6:20 AM

Yesterday, the IDF tried to kill Ali Karaki, an operation that failed apparently, though his current condition is not clear.

As you can see from this IDF infographic - the Chain of Command is basically dead. 

Others will take their place, but they won't have the experience, the knowledge nor the ability to command as those that have been killed.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 8 hours ago
There aren’t 100,000 troops and we now need to eliminate the other three
Cindy 9 hours ago
That’s 3 too many. Next go after the 100,000 troops.
Lamko Cecile 17 hours ago
I trust IDF will get all the hesbollah terrorists out of the the earth
[Anonymous] 17 hours ago
Eliminate all their evil balls
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Outstanding results. Now go after the savages living in houses and underground bunkers where rockets are hidden and demolish them all. Hellfire and scorched earth policy.
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
Outstanding work IDF.
Tony Pettitt 18 hours ago
Kill them all, God said I will bless those who bless me and curse those that will curse me That is exactly what we see he is doing!!!!
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israel - Iran War 10/7 Hamas Massacres Operation Northern Arrows Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" US 2024 Elections IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Idiots for Palestine Kamala Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran Muslim Persecution of Jews