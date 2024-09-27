ICYMI: IDF took out the Hezbollah Chain of Command
Out of the 19 top commanders of Hezbollah, only 3 are left.
NEWSRAEL Editor 6:20 AM
Yesterday, the IDF tried to kill Ali Karaki, an operation that failed apparently, though his current condition is not clear.
As you can see from this IDF infographic - the Chain of Command is basically dead.
Others will take their place, but they won't have the experience, the knowledge nor the ability to command as those that have been killed.
Did you find this article interesting?