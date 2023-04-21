Security guard for mayor of Arab-Israeli town shot dead outside home

TOI reports that a security guard for the mayor of the central Arab Israeli town of Taibe died of his wounds early Friday after being shot by gunmen outside the mayor’s home late Thursday.

The 25-year-old, from the Galilee town of Maghar, was seriously wounded in the shooting and taken to the Meir Medical Center in nearby Kfar Saba, where he later died.

Police launched an investigation into the killing, which brings the number of people in Arab communities to have died in violent incidents since the start of the year to 55, according to the anti-violence campaign group The Abraham Initiatives. The watchdog said 51 of them were killed by gunfire.



Police said they are looking for suspects in the murder and also checking whether the guard, whose name has not been disclosed, was the intended target of the killing.

Witnesses cited by Ynet said two suspects showed up outside the home of Taibe Mayor Shuaa Masarwa Mansour and called the guard’s name. He emerged from inside the house, after which the suspects opened fire, according to the witnesses, and nabbed his weapon before fleeing the scene.

A police spokesperson told Ynet the fatal shooting was a “grave event” in which gunmen opened fire on the mayor’s home in Taibe. The spokesperson said police central district commanders are in contact with the mayor about the ongoing investigation.



Source - TOI/Twitter - Image - Flash90