DEC 4, 2024 JLM 60°F 10:34 AM 03:34 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Netanyahu’s wife meets with Trump, discusses plight of hostages

Sara Netanyahu dines with President-elect Donald Trump at his Florida golf club, speaking with the incoming president regarding the plight of hostages held in Gaza, and the ‘fight against the axis of evil.’

World Israel News 02.12.2024

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, met with former President and President-elect Donald Trump in Florida Sunday, Mrs. Netanyahu and the Trump campaign’s deputy director of communications said Monday morning.

Sara Netanyahu is in the midst of a 20-day visit to Miami, Florida, visiting her son, Yair Netanyahu.

On Sunday night, Mrs. Netanyahu dined with the incoming president at his Mar-a-Lago Gulf Club.

 

Margo Martin, who served as press secretary during the first Trump administration and Deputy Director of Communications during the 2024 presidential campaign, posted an image of the two at a table in the club’s dining hall to X/Twitter.

 

“President Donald Trump and Sara Netanyahu having dinner at Trump International Golf Course tonight,” Martin tweeted.

Mrs. Netanyahu also uploaded the photo to her Instagram account, writing that she had responded to an invitation by the incoming president.

“I attended a dinner meeting at President-elect Donald Trump’s golf club, to which I was invited by him. I congratulated the President on his historic victory in the elections.”

The two discussed the plight of Israeli hostages still held captive in the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu wrote, as well as the war against the “axis of evil.”

 

“During the meeting, which was warm and friendly, we discussed many topics, including the steadfast friendship between Israel and the United States and the importance of continuing to nurture the unique bond between our nations.”

“I also brought to the President’s attention the immense suffering Israel endured on October 7th and the inhumanity of Hamas terrorists holding our citizens hostage under harsh conditions. I emphasized the urgent need to act for their release and swift return.”

“We also discussed the strategic importance of Israel’s victory in the fight against the axis of evil, for a more stable and secure future in the Middle East and around the world.”

Image - WIN/Instagram

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Virginia R 00:02 03.12.2024 a day ago
First the button for a few interested in this conversation doesn't work and i've had that problem before.. I pray. All the time from many things but I prayed for god's chosen quite often and a sing
Aliza Circle 20:33 02.12.2024 2 days ago
The only way for the hostages to be released is by eliminating Hamas.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Operation Northern Arrows Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 Trump Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Biden Administration Idiots for Palestine Jihadi Infiltration into the West IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America The Battle for Rafah Biblical Archaeology Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Hamas Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hezbollah The Bible Israeli Technology The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran Muslim Persecution of Jews