NYT: UNRWA prepares to cease operations in Gaza, Judea and Samaria

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plans to fully suspend its operations in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The agency’s decision comes in response to legislation passed by the Knesset in October, according to the Times. United Nations officials indicated that they are preparing to terminate operations in both territories primarily because the new laws will prevent Israeli officials from engaging with the agency. UNRWA officials emphasized that coordination with the Israel Defense Forces is essential.

“Without the ability to share … information with Israeli authorities on a daily basis our teams would face severe security risks,” said Louise Wateridge, a senior UNRWA official in Gaza, according to the report. She noted that the Gaza war has already claimed the lives of more than 250 UNRWA workers.

“The impact on an already catastrophic situation will be devastating,” said Jamie McGoldrick, who served as head of the U.N. humanitarian operation across Gaza, Judea and Samaria until April. “If the Israeli intention is to eliminate our capacity to save lives, we must question the reasoning behind this and its ultimate objective,” he added.

