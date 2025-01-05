JAN 6, 2025 JLM 50°F 09:29 PM 02:29 PM EST
NYT: UNRWA prepares to cease operations in Gaza, Judea and Samaria

U.N. officials indicated they are preparing to terminate operations primarily because of new Israeli legislation

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 05.01.2025

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) plans to fully suspend its operations in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip, The New York Times reported on Friday.

The agency’s decision comes in response to legislation passed by the Knesset in October, according to the Times. United Nations officials indicated that they are preparing to terminate operations in both territories primarily because the new laws will prevent Israeli officials from engaging with the agency. UNRWA officials emphasized that coordination with the Israel Defense Forces is essential.

“Without the ability to share … information with Israeli authorities on a daily basis our teams would face severe security risks,” said Louise Wateridge, a senior UNRWA official in Gaza, according to the report.  She noted that the Gaza war has already claimed the lives of more than 250 UNRWA workers.

“The impact on an already catastrophic situation will be devastating,” said Jamie McGoldrick, who served as head of the U.N. humanitarian operation across Gaza, Judea and Samaria until April. “If the Israeli intention is to eliminate our capacity to save lives, we must question the reasoning behind this and its ultimate objective,” he added.

Originally published by Israel Hayom

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Edward Kosewicz 17 hours ago
Good get out!!
Raymond Fodor 18:49 05.01.2025 a day ago
Good One!!
Cindy 17:51 05.01.2025 a day ago
Bon voyage! Don’t come back you evil cowards.
[Anonymous] 15:07 05.01.2025 a day ago
Be gone for what you allowed to occur over time. Hashem will provide for the remaining through those who endured 40 years of cleansing.
Joe Cross 14:48 05.01.2025 a day ago
To save lives??? Your employees were the ones murdering innocent people all along the Gaza envelope. Save lives? You just want to keep your job and have a platform to make false claims against 🇮🇱
Favour Mmadu 13:55 05.01.2025 a day ago
Good news
[Anonymous] 12:56 05.01.2025 a day ago
Good
Heather Redden 12:50 05.01.2025 a day ago
Oh how sad🤣🤣🤣… NOT!!
[Anonymous] 12:11 05.01.2025 a day ago
At last some of the money chain From UNWRA to HAMAS terrorists will stop
Alfred Wolpe 10:06 05.01.2025 a day ago
One less problem for Isreal to concern itself with - also as usual blame the Jews for creating the issue
[Anonymous] 09:49 05.01.2025 a day ago
Wow! And just like that this evil agency is shut down?! Great news! Maybe if the US will stop funding the UN and kick them out of our land…?
Lani Quesada 09:48 05.01.2025 a day ago
I saw pictures where there were piles/mountains of a aid just sitting and rotting .Are they saying they need Israel to protect them from the people they’re helping ? The snake bites them and leaves th
Timothy Chiboti 09:46 05.01.2025 a day ago
Excellent let them quit as they have been part of the enemies of Israel
To leave a comment, please log in

