Netanyahu Visits Base Hit by Hezbollah Drone, Pledges to Strike Hezbollah ‘Without Mercy’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday visited the IDF Golani Infantry Brigade Training Base, which was struck Sunday evening by a UAV/drone launched by Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon.

TPS News Agency 9:00 AM

He visited the dining hall that was hit and spoke with the commanders and soldiers about the difficult incident in which four fighters were killed and dozens were wounded.

The Prime Minister then visited the fighters who were wounded in the incident.

Netanyahu told the soldiers that their fellow soldiers who were wounded and the soldiers who fell, “they are the generation of victory.”

“You are fighting in a difficult war against Iran’s axis of evil that seeks to destroy us,” he told them. “They will not succeed. We are continuing to fight. We are paying a painful price but we have considerable achievements which we will continue to make.”

Netanyahu also pledged that Israel will “continue to strike Hezbollah without mercy everywhere in Lebanon – including Beirut.”

Image - Kobi Gideon/GPO


Comments
Elena Caddell 5 hours ago
GO BIBI!!!!💙🇮🇱💙🇮🇱🇺🇸🇺🇸💞LITE UM UP !!! AM YISRAEL CHAI
Didi Gift 11 hours ago
Remember, “without mercy” also implies without OBiden’s blessing. STOP PANDERING TO YOUR ENEMY and do it already!
Cindy 18 hours ago
I would hope so!
Gabriel Pinto 21 hours ago
Attack iraniankill khomeni Persian dragon n every evil axis of this will come to grinding halt/don't relate anything to beachof madras n American dragon part of axis choose plan n attackinstallatio
Stephen Black 21 hours ago
Benjamin Netanyahu , we’re still waiting for the attack on Iran to free the Persian Peoples Why are you letting China / Russia/Iran to call the shots? Bomb Irans military and nuclear capacity
Simone Anita 21 hours ago
Good, go for it. 💪🏻💙
