Netanyahu Visits Base Hit by Hezbollah Drone, Pledges to Strike Hezbollah ‘Without Mercy’

He visited the dining hall that was hit and spoke with the commanders and soldiers about the difficult incident in which four fighters were killed and dozens were wounded.

The Prime Minister then visited the fighters who were wounded in the incident.

Netanyahu told the soldiers that their fellow soldiers who were wounded and the soldiers who fell, “they are the generation of victory.”

“You are fighting in a difficult war against Iran’s axis of evil that seeks to destroy us,” he told them. “They will not succeed. We are continuing to fight. We are paying a painful price but we have considerable achievements which we will continue to make.”

Netanyahu also pledged that Israel will “continue to strike Hezbollah without mercy everywhere in Lebanon – including Beirut.”



Image - Kobi Gideon/GPO





