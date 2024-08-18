AUG 20, 2024 JLM 74°F 01:36 AM 06:36 PM EST
VIDEO REPORT: US troops surprise Iran and deploy troops in Armenia

From the beginning of this month, the US military deployed forces in the Iran/Armenia/Azerbaijan border triangle. 

Eran Malka 1:40 AM

Three large cargo planes with a lot of armament were also flown to the area.

The Iranian ambassador to Armenia stated that his country has "clear red lines" regarding the deployment of foreign forces within their country's borders.

The statement comes amid a frantic Iranian search for "Israeli targets/bases" that do not exist in Azerbaijan when in practice, the US Army is deployed in front of their eyes and they are afraid to act.

Comments
Timothy Chiboti 12 hours ago
War of words never scares the enemy the only solution is to eliminate the Iran for good before it's to late
Gabriel Pinto 17 hours ago
Terminate the Persian nationto level them to ground
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 17 hours ago
Anony 👍
Linda Erhardt 20 hours ago
Wow. I never expected our soldiers to go near Iran. Is this to put a scare in Iran ??
[Anonymous] 20 hours ago
🙏🇺🇸🙏🇮🇱🙏🇺🇸🙏🇮🇱🙏 The shadow government really wants another war despite what they say. They always say the opposite of the truth. TY all US forces for your courage! Praying w/out ceasing
Cindy a day ago
God, please protect our soldiers and bring them home safely.
[Anonymous] a day ago
🇺🇸💪🏼🇺🇸 🇮🇱💪🏼🇮🇱 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇱
[Anonymous] a day ago
The Iranian government should be eliminated as soon as possible.
[Anonymous] a day ago
God I pray total protection for our troops in that area. I declare peace to their families. Love our military. They are the best! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🙏🌸🌺🦋🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Pete Pala a day ago
Their "red lines" are Obama pink and no one cares if Iran and neighbors approve or not.
[Anonymous] a day ago
Good move USA! It’s about time. Eliminate these roaches!
