VIDEO REPORT: US troops surprise Iran and deploy troops in Armenia
From the beginning of this month, the US military deployed forces in the Iran/Armenia/Azerbaijan border triangle.
Eran Malka 1:40 AM
Three large cargo planes with a lot of armament were also flown to the area.
The Iranian ambassador to Armenia stated that his country has "clear red lines" regarding the deployment of foreign forces within their country's borders.
The statement comes amid a frantic Iranian search for "Israeli targets/bases" that do not exist in Azerbaijan when in practice, the US Army is deployed in front of their eyes and they are afraid to act.
