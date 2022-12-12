Canceled: How Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Silence Israel Online

Investigative journalist David Collier, who works to expose the antisemitism that is pervasive within ‘anti-Zionist’ activity, has seen his Twitter access both suspended and restricted on several occasions, including once for posting an exclusive story that exposed a pro-Hezbollah Bashar al-Assad-supporting extremist, Hadi Nasrallah.

When he wrote a piece on Hadi, Twitter suspended hiim for using the image on the tank. He was the person who took and shared the footage of [Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom] Tzipi Hotovely being harrassed outside a UK university. His video went viral, so I wanted to expose who was behind it.