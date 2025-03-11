WATCH: Hezbollah analyst: "Just let them try to take our weapons"

He emphasized that as long as Israel exists, Hezbollah’s weapons will remain intact, and no one can take them away. Yaqoub stated that Hezbollah has sacrificed its leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, for Lebanon's sake and now, it is expected to surrender its weapons.

He further argued that Hezbollah's desire for vengeance against Israel will not die and will be passed down from father to son until Israel is destroyed. He added, “Let them try to collect [the weapons] in 60 days. Habibi, we are not Zelensky.”

Interviewer: "According to reports, the U.S. gave Lebanon 60 days to fully disarm Hezbollah, whether south or north of the Litani River..."

Muhammad Yaqoub: "Sixty days or sixty years? What is this nonsense?! Which weapons will be confiscated in 60 days, a year, or two? They can dream on. You talked, at the beginning of the show, and the dream to pray in Jerusalem and in Palestine. No, my dear! As long as Israel exists, and as long as it occupies our lands, these weapons will remain intact and nobody can take them.