Israel Allies Foundation Denounces Iran-Sponsored Terrorism

A coalition of global leaders gathered to address the ongoing threat posed by Iran-sponsored terrorism and war crimes against Israel. The undersigned Chairmen of Israel Allies Caucuses from around the world presented a resolution to Minister Gamliel, condemning the recent horrific attack perpetrated by the Iran-backed terrorist group Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The resolution highlighted the barbaric nature of the attack, which resulted in the brutal slaughter of over 1,400 Israelis and the abduction of more than 240 innocent civilians by Hamas into Gaza. It condemned Hamas’s deliberate targeting of civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, through acts of torture, rape, and murder.

Furthermore, the resolution emphasized the extraordinary efforts of the Israel Defense Forces to minimize civilian casualties, despite Hamas’s strategic use of human shields and civilian infrastructure to shield its operations. It also underscored Iran’s culpability in providing financial, logistical, and training support to Hamas, thereby contributing to war crimes against Israel.

Founded in 2007, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) works to educate and empower pro-Israel, faith-based legislators worldwide who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders. Today the IAF coordinates the work of 53 Israel Allies Caucuses around the world. This network includes the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, and the European Union Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus.



Image - Minister Gamliel and the Legislators/courtesy