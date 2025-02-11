WATCH: Former IRGC General: We produced chemical & biological weapons

General (ret.) Mohsen Rafighdoost, former minister of the IRGC, a position that has since been merged with the Ministry of Defense, stated that Iran is not economically or culturally independent, but it is completely independent in terms of defense—from bullets to missiles.

He explained that he established groups to manufacture various weapons, including chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. While Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini instructed him not to create an atomic bomb, Rafighdoost confirmed that they did produce chemical and biological weapons.

Rafighdoost also emphasized that a line of defense must be established from China, through India and Iran, to Russia, as a counter to the U.S. and Europe. He said that this has happened, and Iran is no longer in anyone’s pocket, rather it is engaged in cooperation.