FEB 12, 2025 JLM 47°F 02:46 PM 07:46 AM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Former IRGC General: We produced chemical & biological weapons

Former IRGC Minister General Mohsen Rafighdoost: We produced chemical and biological weapons; Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini only forbade nuclear bombs; We need to establish a China-India-Iran-Russia line of defense against Europe and the U.S.

MEMRI - Middle East Research Institute 11.02.2025

General (ret.) Mohsen Rafighdoost, former minister of the IRGC, a position that has since been merged with the Ministry of Defense, stated that Iran is not economically or culturally independent, but it is completely independent in terms of defense—from bullets to missiles.

He explained that he established groups to manufacture various weapons, including chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons. While Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini instructed him not to create an atomic bomb, Rafighdoost confirmed that they did produce chemical and biological weapons.

Rafighdoost also emphasized that a line of defense must be established from China, through India and Iran, to Russia, as a counter to the U.S. and Europe. He said that this has happened, and Iran is no longer in anyone’s pocket, rather it is engaged in cooperation.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Cindy 09:25 11.02.2025 a day ago
He’s lying. Look at his body language. He’s lying about the atomic weapons.
Sierra Rios 07:10 11.02.2025 a day ago
The followers of Satan are nothing but liar and will spend eternity with Satan in the Lake of Fire.
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump against Harris 2024 Trump Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Jihadi Infiltration into the West Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran