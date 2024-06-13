Rafael unveiled for the first time at the BSDA exhibition in Romania its new IRON LANCE interceptor system, the SPYDER AIO system and other air defense products.

IRON LANCE is an export version of the Tamir missile used in the Iron Dome air defense system.

"Iron Lance incorporates improvements developed from operational insights gained from the Iron Dome system. "This is an incredibly efficient system, with a success rate of over 90%," said Ariel Caro, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Rafael, to the media at the BSDA exhibition.

One of Rafael's innovations at the Romanian exhibition is the SKY SPOTTER, an electro-optical warning system that identifies and tracks multiple targets simultaneously.

The SPIKE family of tactical precision guided missiles, used by the Romanian military for 25 years, was also presented. This time the sixth generation of the systems will be presented at the exhibition.

The IRON LANCE air defense system was introduced for the first time. The details of the system are still confidential and will be published soon.

NEWSRAEL: Producing the missile will insure that a president, like Biden, cannot stop shipments of this much needed air defense weapon.

Photo: IsraelDefense