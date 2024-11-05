NOV 6, 2024 JLM 61°F 03:52 AM 08:52 PM EST
Large IDF operation in Samaria ongoing

The IDF forces have been operating in the last few hours in 3 different centers in Samaria, the city of Jenin and the nearby villages, the city of Qalqilyia, and the Farah camp, and the town is located in the Tubas district.

301 The Arab World 7:40 AM

Exchanges of fire and the throwing of explosive charges towards the forces in the city of Jenin, the town of Qabatia south of Jenin, the Farah camp, and the town of Tamon, the Islamic Jihad, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, and the Junda'ala terrorist cell took responsibility for shooting at the forces.

In the town of Temon, 3 attacks were carried out by an Israeli drone, against an armed terrorist squad that endangered the forces.

IDF forces surrounded a building where a wanted terrorist was holed up, fired shoulder-fired missiles and Matador missiles at the building, and killed the terrorist.

Comments
G Green 17 hours ago
🙏
Cindy 19 hours ago
God: I will never leave you or forsake you. Though he doesn’t feel that way about the infiltrators.
Don 20 hours ago
Palestinian Authorities doing nothing but getting fat off of Western tax dollars.
Janie FREELAND 20 hours ago
Israel is hope for humanity Thank you for standing alone but mighty in God
Selina 20 hours ago
Prayers 🙏🇮🇱🙏
