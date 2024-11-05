Large IDF operation in Samaria ongoing

Exchanges of fire and the throwing of explosive charges towards the forces in the city of Jenin, the town of Qabatia south of Jenin, the Farah camp, and the town of Tamon, the Islamic Jihad, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, and the Junda'ala terrorist cell took responsibility for shooting at the forces.

In the town of Temon, 3 attacks were carried out by an Israeli drone, against an armed terrorist squad that endangered the forces.

IDF forces surrounded a building where a wanted terrorist was holed up, fired shoulder-fired missiles and Matador missiles at the building, and killed the terrorist.