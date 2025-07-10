WATCH: IDF destroyed a greenhouse that was used as cover for shooting attacks

IDF and Civil Administration forces demolished a greenhouse compound and building in the Palestinian town of Shuweika that were used as cover for shooting attacks on Israeli civilians.



The illegal structures were destroyed in a joint operation by the Ephraim Brigade, Border Police, and Civil Administration following intelligence that terrorists had fired from the site.



Israeli forces also carried out enforcement actions against illegal buildings in Shuqba and Rujeib, including structures built in areas that threaten nearby communities.



These operations are part of ongoing efforts to protect Israeli civilians and uphold security in Judea and Samaria.