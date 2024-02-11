FEB 13, 2024 JLM 56°F 02:50 AM 07:50 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
US troops halt drone attacks against US base in Syria

Air defense systems operated by US-led coalition troops based in eastern Syria halted six drone attacks targeting their base at the Conoco oil field on Saturday, a security source said, according to Reuters.

Newsrael News Desk 11.02.2024

The source did not indicate if there were casualties.

Coalition troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have faced increased attacks by Iran-backed militias in Syria and Iraq since Hamas’ attack against Israel on October 7 and the ensuing war in Gaza.

In late January, a drone attack by Iran-backed groups on a border outpost in Jordan killed three US soldiers.

The US retaliated by hitting 85 targets across seven locations in Iraq and Syria last weekend.

On Wednesday, a US military strike killed a commander of the Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq.

A senior administration official later said that the strike does not mark the end of a series of retaliatory actions that President Joe Biden authorized in response to the deaths of the three US soldiers in Jordan.

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Jericho Joe 13:58 11.02.2024 a day ago
They fight to kill and cherish death. We fight to prevent death and to live. They are upside down to our way of life and our values. A collision of two different cultures that will bring the world to
Heather Redden 13:47 11.02.2024 a day ago
Still feels like we are on the defensive and still just doing “damage control “to look good… Nobody wants a world war but it’s here all we’re doing is delaying it a tiny bit🤔🤨
[Anonymous] 13:12 11.02.2024 a day ago
The towel heads love to die for their cause so let them!
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Israeli_Nature Palestine = Hamas = ISIS 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biblical Archaeology Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews