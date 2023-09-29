Israel and Morocco sign agriculture agreement

Dichter emphasized the importance of this cooperation, stating, “The declaration of intent on agricultural cooperation between Israel and Morocco is a significant step in our plan to expand Israel’s and Morocco’s international food security network. Our countries share common agricultural interests, along with challenges in other fields, and thanks to these warm relations we manage to reach wonderful places together.”

He stressed this cooperation’s role in global food security, especially amid increasing concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability. The agreement encompasses various areas of collaboration, including support for private agro-tech companies, the development of food supply chains, rural development, and agricultural production under challenging conditions, such as drought.

Israel’s reputation as an agro-tech innovation hub played a central role in this cooperation, with the nation’s cutting-edge solutions for food production amidst the changing climate. Dichter has made food security and sustainable agriculture a top priority, emphasizing the quality and sustainability of locally grown produce.

The visit to Morocco is a significant step in strengthening agricultural and diplomatic ties between the two countries, as it also underscores Israel’s commitment to the region.

During the visit, discussions focused on cooperation in wheat cultivation, similar to agreements Israel has with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The signing ceremony occurred as part of an Israeli delegation’s participation in the Conference on Health Harm Reduction in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Dichter also addressed a ministerial panel, which included agriculture ministers from various nations which Israel lacks diplomatic relations.

The declaration is another instance of booming diplomatic relations between Israel and Morocco, as just over a week ago the humanitarian connection between the two nations came to the forefront. In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Morocco, Israeli United Hatzalah volunteers swiftly shifted their focus from search and rescue to providing critical medical aid to earthquake victims.

This collaborative effort illustrated the growing humanitarian cooperation between the two countries, strengthening since their diplomatic normalization in December 2020 through the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Amidst regional challenges, the diplomatic bond between Israel and Morocco remains stable and keeps evolving, noted officials.