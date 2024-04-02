Iran attempting to take full control in Yemen [MAP]

The Houthi militia in Yemen claimed yesterday, Tuesday, that they launched six attacks with drones and missiles during the last 96 hours against American ships and two destroyers in the southern Red Sea, and towards Israel.

However, one of the companies, the Danish Maersk, denied that its ship was attacked.

The British Maritime Security Agency, Embry, said it was aware of a number of explosions that took place in the vicinity of the Yemeni island of Zukar - Zakar, without providing further details.

The Houthi organization said that "through the air force, it carried out a high-quality military operation by attacking two American war destroyers in the Red Sea." It is still unclear whether the drones or the missiles hit the targets.

Last Sunday, the US Central Command said that the Houthis fired missiles in the vicinity of the Chinese oil tanker Huang Fu.



The military spokesman of the rebel group, Yahya Sari, said in response that they attacked the cargo ships "Maersk Saratoga", "ABL Detroit" and "Huang Pu" after they were identified as American or British ships, in addition to the ship "Pretty Lady"» which the Houthis claim She is on her way to Israel.

One of the largest shipping companies in the world - Maersk denied that Saratoga was attacked. The company said that "we can confirm that the ship has not reported such an incident, and it is now continuing its normal journey safely away from the above-mentioned location."

Assessment: The attack on the American base on Zokar Island in the southern Red Sea shows an Iranian tendency to attack all the warning bases of the allies deployed around Yemen, such as the island of Socotra and other islands in the Fatah Bab Almandab that are under the control of the allies.

The intention that was picked up by the gathering means of the conflicting countries in the region led the US to hasten and set up an anti-missile missile system south of Yemen that would neutralize this Iranian intention.