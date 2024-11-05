NOV 6, 2024 JLM 61°F 03:52 AM 08:52 PM EST
Blinken: Hamas refused to release even a limited number of hostages

Cairo's plan would have seen four Israeli hostages and 100 Palestinian terrorists released over a 10-day period after an initial 48-hour pause in fighting

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 12:40 PM

(Nov. 5, 2024 / JNS) The Hamas terrorist group in Gaza has rejected an Egyptian proposal for a short-term ceasefire in exchange for the release of four Israeli hostages, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Monday, Blinken said, “Hamas has once again refused to release even a limited number of hostages to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” according to a State Department readout of the call.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had put forward a 12-day proposal at the end of October that would have started with a 48-hour ceasefire followed by Hamas releasing four captives over the next 10 days, two Arab diplomats told The Times of Israel on Monday.

The abductees would have fallen under the humanitarian category, which includes women, the elderly and the sick.

In exchange, Jerusalem was to have released around 100 Palestinian terrorists from Israeli jails.

Over the 12-day period, Israel and Hamas were to have held indirect talks on extending the ceasefire.

Another proposal from Doha last week reportedly involved the release of 11 hostages in exchange for a one-month ceasefire, with priority given to living female captives.

During talks in Doha at the end of last month, CIA Director Bill Burns reportedly proposed a 28-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing eight hostages and Israel freeing dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

Mossad Director David Barnea told relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in a recent meeting that the prospects for even a small agreement with the terrorist group are low, as Hamas has not changed its demands from July that include an end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israel troops.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that Jerusalem will not agree to end the war against Hamas.

Fifty-one out of the 101 hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are alive, according to the latest Israeli intelligence assessments.

The premier on Monday presented a new proposal that would see Israel pay millions of dollars for each hostage in exchange for safe passage abroad for the captors and their families, Channel 12 reported on Monday.

Netanyahu previewed this type of proposal in a statement following the killing of Hamas terror leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Oct. 16.

“To the Hamas terrorists, I say—your leaders are fleeing and will be eliminated. I call on anyone holding our hostages: lay down your weapons and return our hostages, and we will allow you to leave and live. At the same time, I say that anyone who harms our hostages will pay with his life, and we will settle accounts with him.”

Comments
Aliza Circle 5 hours ago
Anthony Blinken. You don't have to have a PhD or even a High School Diploma to know that Israel is doing everything for the hostages to come home, but it's Hamas.
[Anonymous] 12 hours ago
Blinken you’re either naive or a dumbass. Which is it? How about both?
[Anonymous] 13 hours ago
Blinken & his colleagues waisting taxpayers money
yehuda mizrahi 13 hours ago
If America told Qatar it would be one minute sad
Joe Cross 13 hours ago
Go ahead and pay millions for a few hostages. What could possibly be wrong? Oh, maybe that would put a price on any Jewish person in the world. Terrorist all over would be looking for a payday. 🇮🇱
steve johnson 14 hours ago
Don't stop killing them all till the cows come home
Henry Villarreal 15 hours ago
Unfortunately, they can't release anyone since they don't have them. We must face the reality that there aren't any hostages left for them to negotiate
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Across the World Global Jubilee Debt cancellation AI clamped down on to preserve all jobs for people -Chaim Am Yisroel Chai 🇮🇱💪🫶
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
All terrorists and destroy Arms dumps Bomb Iran nuclear infrastructure now Iran IRGC destroyed completely New Authorised Islam introduced
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
All this 1000 Terrorists locked in our jails for 1 Israeli really is not in It should be 1 for 1 in future otherwise these terrorists think they’ll get out Israel must continue to eliminate and
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
The reestablishment of the Modern State of Israel is a Miracle So as Jews and Israelis , we believe in Miracles All hostages will be returned to Israel snd many will be alive / the Majority
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Can go abroad - it’s always no deal from terrorists because they are death cult Jihadists The whole Moslem Brotherhood must be completely destroyed once and for all
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
And the hiatus since Iran attacked Israel previously , allows Iran to secure the Jihadist position Israel has bent over backwards to offer financial inducements to get hostages back and terrorists
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
Been smuggled out of Iran What about the Dirty Bomb threat We need all the Uranitm accounted for This hiatus since Israel attacked Iran
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
This is Chaim and the ‘ Anonymous ‘ below this wasn’t written by me Infact , the hostages are mostly likely not in Gaza They are probably in Iran or Sourh America very near the Uranium that’s
[Anonymous] 15 hours ago
It will be a Miracle if any of the hostages are still alive knowing how barbaric they are.
