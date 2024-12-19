Details of Israeli attack on Yemen

The operation involved 14 fighter jets, along with refueling and reconnaissance aircraft, and had been planned for weeks in response to escalating attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on Israel.

The strikes began as IAF jets were already en route to Yemen when the Houthis launched a ballistic missile toward Israel at around 2:35 a.m. The operation was scheduled for overnight to address operational concerns and optimize intelligence on the targets.

The first wave, carried out at 3:15 a.m., targeted Yemen’s coastal ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif. Key port infrastructure, including eight tugboats used for docking ships, was destroyed. The second wave at 4:30 a.m. targeted two power stations in the capital, Sanaa, further crippling Houthi operations.

The airstrikes aimed to paralyze all three Houthi-controlled ports on Yemen’s coast, believed to be critical hubs for their operations. In total, dozens of munitions were deployed, effectively halting all port activity.

This follows a prior Israeli strike on Hodeidah, which targeted cranes used for unloading shipments.

Over the past year, the Houthis have launched more than 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel. According to the IDF, most were intercepted or failed to reach their targets, thanks to Israel and its regional allies.



Video - Use according to Section 27 A of the law