DEC 19, 2024 JLM 55°F 07:08 PM 12:08 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Details of Israeli attack on Yemen

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) conducted two waves of airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen overnight, the military reported.

Newsrael News Desk 10:00 AM

The operation involved 14 fighter jets, along with refueling and reconnaissance aircraft, and had been planned for weeks in response to escalating attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on Israel.

The strikes began as IAF jets were already en route to Yemen when the Houthis launched a ballistic missile toward Israel at around 2:35 a.m. The operation was scheduled for overnight to address operational concerns and optimize intelligence on the targets.

The first wave, carried out at 3:15 a.m., targeted Yemen’s coastal ports of Hodeidah, Ras Isa, and Salif. Key port infrastructure, including eight tugboats used for docking ships, was destroyed. The second wave at 4:30 a.m. targeted two power stations in the capital, Sanaa, further crippling Houthi operations.

The airstrikes aimed to paralyze all three Houthi-controlled ports on Yemen’s coast, believed to be critical hubs for their operations. In total, dozens of munitions were deployed, effectively halting all port activity.

This follows a prior Israeli strike on Hodeidah, which targeted cranes used for unloading shipments.

Over the past year, the Houthis have launched more than 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel. According to the IDF, most were intercepted or failed to reach their targets, thanks to Israel and its regional allies.

Video - Use according to Section 27 A of the law

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Timothy Chiboti 3 hours ago
The next project after Lebanon should be Iran including Yemen
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Operation Northern Arrows Palestine = Hamas = ISIS ISRAEL - IRAN WAR "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza The Iran Threat War in Syria Trump against Harris 2024 Prime Minister Netanyahu 10/7 Hamas Massacres US 2024 Elections Jihadi Infiltration into the USA Trump-Vance 2024 Trump Administration Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Jihadi Infiltration into the West IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Heroes of Israel Security Threat to America The Battle for Rafah Biblical Archaeology Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Hezbollah Israeli Technology The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran Muslim Persecution of Jews