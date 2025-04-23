APR 23, 2025 JLM 69°F 07:13 PM 12:13 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Netanyahu: ‘Israel stands with India’ after ‘barbaric’ terror attack

Indian police said that gunmen killed 26 people, and a local official said that the attack was “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 1:00 PM

(April 23, 2025 / JNS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he was “deeply saddened by the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed and injured dozens of innocents.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the prime minister continued. “Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism.”

At least 26 people were killed in a terrorist shooting in an Indian-controlled part of Jammu and Kashmir, the Associated Press reported. “This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” stated Omar Abdullah, the area’s chief minister.

A “little-known” group called the “Kashmir Resistance” took responsibility for the attack and stated via social media that it was unhappy that 85,000 “outsiders” live in the area, leading to a “demographic change,” Reuters reported.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also condemned the attack, tweeting, “Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror.”

The Indian embassy in Israel thanked Sa’ar for his comment and said that “India deeply appreciates Israel’s solidarity with India in its fight against terror.”

World leaders and many members of Congress denounced the attack on social media.

U.S. President Donald Trump called the news “deeply disturbing” and said that Washington “stands strong with India against terrorism.”

JD Vance, the U.S. vice president, is currently in India on an official visit with his wife and children. “Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people,” he stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack.”

The American Jewish Committee’s Asia Pacific Institute stated that it mourns “in solidarity with the people of India and those directly impacted by this attack.”  

Photo: Use according to Section 27 A

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Cindy 4 hours ago
Where was the Indian Army? Why weren’t they out and about protecting the people?
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = PLO = Hamas = ISIS = NAZI The Iran Threat "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza ISRAEL - IRAN WAR Operation Northern Arrows War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres Trump Administration Trump against Harris 2024 US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the West Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Idiots for Palestine Heroes of Israel American Jihad IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Stories from "Swords of Iron" Operation: Long Arm in Yemen USAID Scandal Hamas The Bible THE KEDAR DAILY Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran