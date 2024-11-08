ICYMI: Hezbollah withdrew Radwan units from Syria, Iraq & Yemen back to Lebanon

The process of repatriation from Syria affected the forces present in the districts of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor and sectors in the Syrian desert, while military camps belonging to the Syrian army and independent sites in the southern districts of Syria inhabited by "Hezbollah" people - according to what military and security sources reported to the "Syria TV" website.

Hezbollah issued a circular to its units at the beginning of September stating that they are raising their readiness throughout Syria and are preparing to settle in new locations without specifying them.

On Wednesday and Thursday, September 18 and 19, security and military groups active in Syria and affiliated with Hezbollah received a notification that they transferred the tasks assigned to them to the operations rooms and sectors of the Syrian army in the areas where they were present.

Hezbollah required its fighters who were taken out of Syria to be at the disposal of the commanders responsible for Hezbollah's activities both in Kusayr in the Homs region and in Zabadani in the suburbs of Damascus, so that they could be transferred to southern Lebanon.

According to the source, the number of Hezbollah fighters who returned exceeded 700 as of Sunday, about two-thirds of them were returned by Hezbollah through border smuggling corridors under its control in Damascus areas, while some of the fighters returned with private cars and their property legally through official customs stations.

Hezbollah organizes their return journey sporadically, as fighters are returned in groups of no more than 10 members each aboard minibuses or civilian transport trucks, and some on motorcycles, as a form of camouflage for fear of being targets for Israeli attack aircraft that are active in the area for long hours every day .

The source confirmed that most of the fighters returning to Lebanon are from the Radwan Unit, which is considered the elite force in Hezbollah's ranks and its spearhead in the event of a direct military conflict. The fighters of the Radwan unit are deployed in Qusayr, Zabadani and Kalom and it has its own camps near the town of al-Damir in the Rif Damascus region and more in the eastern countryside of Homs.

The recruitment process that Hezbollah began at the same time as the recent military escalation on the Lebanon-Israel border was not satisfied with strengthening its forces in the south by returning part of its forces in Syria only, but also included command teams and military instructors from Iraq and Yemen.

Special sources revealed to the Syria TV website that from the beginning of this September experts who train teams to operate, manage and use UAVs and guided missile systems returned to Syria from Yemen and Iraq, and they left for Lebanon immediately.