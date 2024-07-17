JUL 18, 2024 JLM 74°F 04:59 AM 09:59 PM EST
ICYMI: IDF foils weapons smuggling from Jordan

Joint announcement by the IDF spokesperson and the police spokespersons: Smuggling of weapons of over 75 guns and dozens of weapon parts in the Jordan Valley was foiled 

IDF Spokesperson 11:20 AM

Observers from Unit 636 identified three suspects tonight (B) who crossed the fence in the area of ​​the Jordan valley. 

After searching the area, the fighters of the Metil'an unit of the Border Patrol and IDF forces from the 47th Battalion located three bags containing over 75 guns and dozens of weapon parts.

The security forces continue extensive searches for the suspects.

Comments
[Anonymous] 14 hours ago
The 🇮🇱Jordan Borders should be strengthened to stop the smuggling going on
G Green 16 hours ago
Great job!
ISIDRO LUIS-TOVAR 17 hours ago
God bless Israel
