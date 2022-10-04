07:54 AM 12:54 AM EST OCT 6, 2022 JLM 66°F
High Court: Lapid must respond to petition, Lebanon deal

The petition calls for the suspension of negotiations with Lebanon pending Knesset approval.

World Israel News 12:30 04.10.2022 2 days ago

The High Court of Justice on Monday ruled that the caretaker government headed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid must respond to a petition calling for a Knesset vote on an emerging maritime border deal with Lebanon.

The petition, filed by the Lavi organization for citizens’ rights, calls on the government to suspend negotiations with Lebanon – currently taking place via an American mediator – until the Knesset approves it.

According to the ruling, the Lapid government has until October 27 — four days before the general elections — to respond to the petition.

Image - Reuters

Comments
Donald Lerman 17:21 12 hours ago
Peace with Arab Nations Deja Vu all over again https://thelermanreport.com/2020/08/21/__trashed/
C & 14:06 04.10.2022 2 days ago
No deals with Lebanon!! And the current admin regime in USA is evil! Don't listen to them. Seek Yahweh God's choices for your nation. He always answers.
