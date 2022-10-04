High Court: Lapid must respond to petition, Lebanon deal

The High Court of Justice on Monday ruled that the caretaker government headed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid must respond to a petition calling for a Knesset vote on an emerging maritime border deal with Lebanon.

The petition, filed by the Lavi organization for citizens’ rights, calls on the government to suspend negotiations with Lebanon – currently taking place via an American mediator – until the Knesset approves it.

According to the ruling, the Lapid government has until October 27 — four days before the general elections — to respond to the petition.



Image - Reuters