JAN 18, 2025 JLM 48°F 03:19 AM 08:19 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
WATCH: Weapons and Tunnel Shaft Found Near UN Base in Southern Lebanon

IDF: Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon discovered weapons depots in several civilian buildings near a UN base

TPS-IL News Agency 16.01.2025

Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon discovered weapons depots in several civilian buildings near a United Nations base, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Troops from the 11th Brigade Combat Team found numerous weapons along with a tunnel shaft during an operation to clear an area in western Lebanon of Hezbollah terror infrastructure.

The IDF said all of the equipment was destroyed without harming the UN base.

Under the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli forces will also withdraw from southern Lebanon in stages. The Lebanese Armed Forces is to be deployed in southern Lebanon including along the 120 km border with Israel, as will monitors from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

On numerous occasions, Hezbollah launched missiles at Israeli forces and communities from near UNIFIL positions. In October, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw the UNIFIL contingent, which is made up of 10,500 soldiers from 50 countries.

UNIFIL was established in 1978 to confirm Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon. The “Blue Line” demarcating the 120 km-long Israeli-Lebanese border was created in 2000 by UN cartographers to verify Israel’s withdrawal from Lebanon, which the UN Security Council later certified as complete. The border runs from Rosh HaNikra on the Mediterranean coast to Mount Dov, where the Israeli-Lebanese border converges with Syria.

Israeli officials have been critical of the peacekeepers for failing to stop Hezbollah.

After the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began launching rockets and launching drones at northern Israel communities daily. According to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War, Hezbollah is forbidden from operating in southern Lebanon south of the Litani River.

 

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
steven l 8 hours ago
Protected by UNIFIL.
Lucy Shiner 23:48 16.01.2025 a day ago
UN UN & HW RED CROSS ALL CROOKED TERRORIST FRIENDS & COMPLICIT EITHER CANNOT TRUST COMPROMISED “ FRIENDSHIPS LIKE THAT ❗️
Cindy 22:15 16.01.2025 a day ago
Anyone who doesn’t see the UN as an enemy is either an idiot or a traitor. Wake up! God is making a list of you all. The UN is His enemy. Check which side you are really on.
Stephen Black 22:06 16.01.2025 a day ago
So the ceasefire is illegal under all immoral law , and Hezbollah have broken agreement , so go in and bomb all jihadists in all 7 theatres of War
Stephen Black 22:05 16.01.2025 a day ago
UN has said Hamas ( Hamas is Islamic international Jihad by whatever name you wish to use ) is a political movement ( said by Ian Griffiths) so UN , it intends to help Hezbollah
ronald singer 21:56 16.01.2025 a day ago
The UN is an enemy of God and Israel and an enabler of terrorism !
Simone Anita 21:43 16.01.2025 a day ago
💙💪🏻🇮🇱
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

BREAKING NEWS Palestine = Hamas = ISIS "Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Operation Northern Arrows ISRAEL - IRAN WAR The Iran Threat War in Syria Prime Minister Netanyahu Trump against Harris 2024 Jihadi Infiltration into the USA 10/7 Hamas Massacres US 2024 Elections Trump Administration Trump-Vance 2024 Biden Administration Israeli "Pagers Operation" Jihadi Infiltration into the West Idiots for Palestine IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Heroes of Israel Kamala Harris 2024 Security Threat to America Biblical Archaeology The Battle for Rafah Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Stories from "Swords of Iron" Hamas The Bible Israeli Technology Hezbollah Muslim Persecution of Jews The 301 Daily War Analysis IRANGATE: Harris Collusion with Iran