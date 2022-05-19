19 May, 2022 03:27
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Hashtags
Israeli Economy
Israel boosting natural gas production for Europe – report
World Israel News 18:00 17.05.2022 a day ago

Israel is increasing its natural gas production in the hopes of clinching an agreement to supply Europe, Reuters reported on Monday.

The report comes amid the backdrop of Europe reducing its reliance on Russia for energy. Crude oil prices have risen since Europe proposed banning Russian oil imports. Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, Europe relied on Russia for about 25 percent of its oil needs.

As Europe moves to diversify its energy sources, Turkey has been courting Israeli cooperation to deliver gas to the continent.

Photo: Flash90

# Israeli Economy # European Union
Stephen Gallichan 18:35 17.05.2022 a day ago
Excellent but nothing has been said on European TV so Israel need to tell European media and Energy ministers so we can replace Russian gas with Israeli gas. Excellent news.
Vaughn Groen 18:13 17.05.2022 a day ago
Sounds like a good idea.
0 /200
Website By