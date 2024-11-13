NOV 14, 2024 JLM 57°F 09:31 PM 02:31 PM EST
IDF BATTLE VIDEO: IDF divisions battle new targets in Lebanon

IDF spokesman: In the Northern Command, Division 91 forces continue their activity in southern Lebanon against new Hezbollah targets and the Air Force attacked the launchers from which the launches towards Nahariya and the center of the country were detected yesterday (Tuesday)

IDF Spokesperson 13.11.2024

During the last day, the Air Force attacked more than 120 targets of the terrorist organizations Hamas and Hezbollah in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

At the direction of the Northern Command, dozens of launchers were attacked in Lebanon, among which the launchers identified were the launches towards Nahariya and the center of the country yesterday (Tuesday).

Division 91 continues ground operations in southern Lebanon against new targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The fighters of the combat team of the commando formation raided several areas, at the same time as the forces of the 769th and 228th brigades that continue the defensive and offensive activities in the area.

Division 36 continues to operate in southern Lebanon. The forces eliminate terrorists, locate weapons and destroy terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Golani's brigade combat team located an underground route, where living and equipping areas were found.

 

 

 

Comments
Lani Quesada 13:44 13.11.2024 a day ago
🤲🏻💙🕎🇮🇱✡️🤲🏻💙🕎🇮🇱✡️🤲🏻
