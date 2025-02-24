ICYMI: WATCH: Brooklyn Mosque: We were all happy on Oct. 7 "Liberation"

In his December 20, 2024, Friday sermon at the Muslim Community Center in Brooklyn, NY, Imam Hassan Akbar stated that Muslims around the world are celebrating the Syrian liberation and Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani as he strives to guide the nation of Syria.

However, he reminded Muslims not to forget that they were equally happy when Mohammad Morsi took control of Egypt. It was the first time that the president of Egypt and his wife were both scholars of the Quran, with his wife also wearing the niqab face covering. Yet, Morsi was deposed, thrown in jail, and removed from power.

Akbar continued by saying that Muslims were also equally happy to see the “freedom fighters” Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, leaders of Hamas, when they “decided to straighten their backs” and fight for liberation. He further emphasized that Islam will eventually reach every single home on the face of the planet.

In November 2023, Imam Akbar delivered a Friday sermon in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, where he lamented that the media does not allow them to say that they have a conflict with Jews, instead forcing them to use the term "Zionists."