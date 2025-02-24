FEB 24, 2025 JLM 36°F 08:26 PM 01:26 PM EST
ICYMI: WATCH: Brooklyn Mosque: We were all happy on Oct. 7 "Liberation"

Brooklyn Friday Sermon by Hassan Akbar: All the Muslims are celebrating the liberation of Syria and Al-Jolani taking power; We were equally as happy when Morsi took control of Egypt and when Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar decided to fight for Liberation.

MEMRI - Middle East Research Institute 1:20 PM

In his December 20, 2024, Friday sermon at the Muslim Community Center in Brooklyn, NY, Imam Hassan Akbar stated that Muslims around the world are celebrating the Syrian liberation and Abu Mohammad Al-Jolani as he strives to guide the nation of Syria. 

However, he reminded Muslims not to forget that they were equally happy when Mohammad Morsi took control of Egypt. It was the first time that the president of Egypt and his wife were both scholars of the Quran, with his wife also wearing the niqab face covering. Yet, Morsi was deposed, thrown in jail, and removed from power.

Akbar continued by saying that Muslims were also equally happy to see the “freedom fighters” Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar, leaders of Hamas, when they “decided to straighten their backs” and fight for liberation. He further emphasized that Islam will eventually reach every single home on the face of the planet.

In November 2023, Imam Akbar delivered a Friday sermon in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, where he lamented that the media does not allow them to say that they have a conflict with Jews, instead forcing them to use the term "Zionists."

Comments
Greg Creech 2 hours ago
This devil should be deported to Gaza. Then the mosque should lose its tax-free status as should all mosques that preach such garbage as they are preaching a political stance which is not a separation
Raymond Fodor 3 hours ago
What a sad difference with services in a Jewish Synagogue. ,-Torah teachings, Bible lessons, goodness, righteousnrss, recency. Islam must change for the good or be destroyed. The God of Israel lives
Neil Kay 4 hours ago
If he is not an American citizen, he should be deported. He is agitating for being a troublemaker.
Sierra Rios 5 hours ago
Just another Satan worshipping fool. Enjoy forever in the Lake of Fire.
[Anonymous] 6 hours ago
-CS And Sick politicians going to allow murders of Jews i
Heather Redden 6 hours ago
Sick minds and even sicker hearts 😣😞
Sarah B 6 hours ago
All they ever preach is hate
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
-CS We also got need a dissolution of the mosques
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
-CS UNSC world Powers and Israel must eliminate all Jihadists
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
-CS. Of engagement since 7/10:’/23
[Anonymous] 7 hours ago
-CS we have an Anti Semitic MSM who don’t want to wake up Jews to threat to their lives By MSM saying Zionist it removes Jews from immediacy of action Israel must eliminate all Jihadis in its areas
