WATCH: IDF Commander’s Final Words to His Fellow Soldiers

Watch the last words of Lt. Col. Tomer Grinberg as he passionately addresses his fellow soldiers and calls them heroes.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 9:20 AM

In his speech, he compares this war to the Yom Kippur War and speaks of the soldiers’ sacrifices and dedication.

Tragically, these heartfelt words would become his final testament, as Grinberg valiantly fell in battle in Gaza shortly thereafter, leaving behind a legacy of courage and leadership.


Video Source - Hen Mazzig 

Comments
[Anonymous] 8 hours ago
May your memory be a blessing for Kol Israel, dear Tomer…💔💔💔🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
[Anonymous] 10 hours ago
Worlds Christians mourn with Israel. RIP OUR BEAUTIFUL WARRIOR 🇮🇱🇦🇺🇿🇦🇸🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇱🇰🇳🇿🇺🇸🇫🇷🇦🇷🇸🇩🇮🇳
R C 15 hours ago
RIP Tomer and G-d bless your soul.
