WATCH: IDF Commander’s Final Words to His Fellow Soldiers

In his speech, he compares this war to the Yom Kippur War and speaks of the soldiers’ sacrifices and dedication.

Tragically, these heartfelt words would become his final testament, as Grinberg valiantly fell in battle in Gaza shortly thereafter, leaving behind a legacy of courage and leadership.

Video Source - Hen Mazzig