IDF forces foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Egypt to Israel
Last night, IDF surveillance in the Paran Brigade area identified a drone that crossed from Egyptian territory into Israeli territory in an attempt to smuggle weapons.
IDF Spokesperson 9:00 AM
The drone was shot down by IDF forces, and during searches conducted by IDF fighters, the drone was located, carrying 19 pistols, three machine guns, and ammunition.
The weapons were transferred to the security forces for further processing.
