10:48 PM 03:48 PM EST FEB 10, 2023 JLM 43°F
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Iran: China to receive 15,000 Iranian drones

The adviser to Iran’s minister of intelligence has claimed that 90 countries are "customers" of Iranian drones, and China is in the "queue" to receive 15,000 of these drones.

Newsrael News Desk 02:30 20 hours ago

The name of this advisor was not mentioned by the local media, and it was only revealed that he made the claim at a ceremony at Qazvin International University west of Tehran.

"Since the day we turned to the East, the West could not bear it and an example was the war in Ukraine," he said.

Iran’s anti-Western ruler Ali Khamenei has been pushing the country closer to Russia and China, while expanding its nuclear program with fast enrichment of uranium.

He made the statements while after months of denial, the Islamic Republic finally confirmed the delivery of drones to Russia in November, claiming that these drones were delivered before the war in Ukraine.

Source: Iran International

Does the article interest you?
Comments
Hiram Moran 04:01 17 hours ago
The Chinese can build better drones than Iran so I don't believe it
Preston Culp 00:45 20 hours ago
Iran is sowing to the wind but will reap a whirlwind of destruction.
0/200