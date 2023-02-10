Iran: China to receive 15,000 Iranian drones

The name of this advisor was not mentioned by the local media, and it was only revealed that he made the claim at a ceremony at Qazvin International University west of Tehran.

"Since the day we turned to the East, the West could not bear it and an example was the war in Ukraine," he said.

Iran’s anti-Western ruler Ali Khamenei has been pushing the country closer to Russia and China, while expanding its nuclear program with fast enrichment of uranium.

He made the statements while after months of denial, the Islamic Republic finally confirmed the delivery of drones to Russia in November, claiming that these drones were delivered before the war in Ukraine.

Source: Iran International