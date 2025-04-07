ICYMI: Has Hezbollah "bought" Europe?

Shiite channels affiliated with Iran and Hezbollah:

- Iran is not stupid enough to transfer money to Hezbollah with civilians on civilian planes.

- Iran has overcome this obstacle and is transferring funds through influential high-ranking Europeans that it has "bought and bribed."

- According to them, these are leading figures in the industry, politicians, representatives of countries and even leaders of countries.

ERAN MALKA ADDS:

These things cannot be dismissed out of hand, when you look at all the vested interests who are scheming around the Lebanese despite everything.