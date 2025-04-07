APR 7, 2025 JLM 67°F 06:38 PM 11:38 AM EST
ICYMI: Has Hezbollah "bought" Europe?

NEWSRAEL: The EU is going through it's own scandal being called "Qatargate". It is not hard to imagine that Qatar is buying up politicians and allowing Iran to send large amounts of cash to Hezbollah through these bought politicians.

Eran Malka 1:20 PM

Shiite channels affiliated with Iran and Hezbollah:

- Iran is not stupid enough to transfer money to Hezbollah with civilians on civilian planes.

- Iran has overcome this obstacle and is transferring funds through influential high-ranking Europeans that it has "bought and bribed."

- According to them, these are leading figures in the industry, politicians, representatives of countries and even leaders of countries.

ERAN MALKA ADDS:

These things cannot be dismissed out of hand, when you look at all the vested interests who are scheming around the Lebanese despite everything.

 

Comments
[Anonymous] 16 minutes ago
Europe is beginning its death throes now. Not much longer and the Arab imports will out breed the native populations and take over. They are doomed.
Jerry C 4 hours ago
The news about Iran just keeps getting worse. That islamist theocracy has to be destroyed sooner than later.
