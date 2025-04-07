ICYMI: Has Hezbollah "bought" Europe?

NEWSRAEL: The EU is going through it's own scandal being called "Qatargate". It is not hard to imagine that Qatar is buying up politicians and allowing Iran to send large amounts of cash to Hezbollah through these bought politicians.
Shiite channels affiliated with Iran and Hezbollah:
- Iran is not stupid enough to transfer money to Hezbollah with civilians on civilian planes.
- Iran has overcome this obstacle and is transferring funds through influential high-ranking Europeans that it has "bought and bribed."
- According to them, these are leading figures in the industry, politicians, representatives of countries and even leaders of countries.
ERAN MALKA ADDS:
These things cannot be dismissed out of hand, when you look at all the vested interests who are scheming around the Lebanese despite everything.