Israeli commander placed under security after Iran-backed plot

IRAN INTERNATIONAL -- An Israeli security source, speaking exclusively to Iran International on condition of anonymity, said: “That’s not a standard procedure for everyone, only those with a threat on them such as the chief of staff, the Air Force chief, but now they put security on him and his family as he was exposed.”

It was revealed that he was one of the targets of an Iran-backed cell of Azeri-Israelis, arrested last month after a years-long relationship with Iranian agents gathering intelligence on military sites, strategic targets, and key personnel.

“Usually these guys have a security assessment made on them, to also see how exposed the family is on the internet," explained the source, who works under strict security conditions.

Nevatim was one of the targets of last month’s almost 200 ballistic missile barrage, with multiple strike sites revealed from satellite imagery, including damage to the roof of a hangar.

“The commander is a very wanted target because Nevatim is in itself so strong a target for Iran. It’s not just fighters, it’s intelligence, it’s multi-disciplinary and a strategic base,” the source explained.

It is not the first time the Iranians have sought out figures for assassination in Israel’s security establishment. In September, plots were foiled on the highest profile targets to date; the prime minister, the head of internal intelligence agency Shin Bet, and the defense minister.