MAY 1, 2024 JLM 58°F 04:06 AM 09:06 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
IDF eliminates Radwan force Missile Commander 

The commander of the rocket and missile unit of the western sector of the Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was eliminated.

The Nziv Report 5:20 AM

The IDF attacked and killed, using an Air Force aircraft, in the Kfar Donin area, the terrorist Muhammad Hossein Matzafa Shouri, the commander of the rocket and missile unit of the western sector in the Radwan unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Hossein was responsible for the planning and execution of many rocket firing plans towards the Israeli civilian targets.

As part of his position, he was involved in the promotion and planning of rocket and missile launches towards the State of Israel from the area of the central and western sector in Lebanon.

Mahmoud Ibrahim Fadlallah, an operative in the rocket and missile unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, was also killed in the attack.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
Gerald Flanders 9 hours ago
I love it!
Rene Aguiluz 18 hours ago
God bless Israel,send your enemies to hell
G Cook a day ago
He'll be in for a rude awakening when he finds out he was lied to about the utopia he was expecting in the afterlife
[Anonymous] a day ago
Awesome!
[Anonymous] a day ago
Great shot
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas The Iran Threat Biden Administration The Leftist-Islamist Alliance Hezbollah Israeli Technology Palestine = Hamas = ISIS Israeli_Nature 10/7 Hamas Massacres Biblical Archaeology Jihadi Infiltration into the West Heroes of Israel Israel - Iran War The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews