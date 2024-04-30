IDF eliminates Radwan force Missile Commander 

The IDF attacked and killed, using an Air Force aircraft, in the Kfar Donin area, the terrorist Muhammad Hossein Matzafa Shouri, the commander of the rocket and missile unit of the western sector in the Radwan unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Hossein was responsible for the planning and execution of many rocket firing plans towards the Israeli civilian targets.

As part of his position, he was involved in the promotion and planning of rocket and missile launches towards the State of Israel from the area of the central and western sector in Lebanon.

Mahmoud Ibrahim Fadlallah, an operative in the rocket and missile unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, was also killed in the attack.