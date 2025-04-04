APR 5, 2025 JLM 52°F 02:07 AM 07:07 PM EST
London mayor slams Israel in holiday greeting to Muslims

Sadiq Khan appeared to suggest in his Eid al-Fitr message that "Israel’s ongoing military campaign" is part of a "betrayal of humanity."

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 1:40 PM

London Mayor Sadiq Khan singled out Israel for criticism in a Muslim holiday greeting his week, and, ignoring Hamas, suggested the Jewish state was guilty of “betraying humanity” by killing Palestinians in Gaza.

The March 29 remarks by Khan, who is a Muslim member of the Labour Party, prompted strong-worded pushback by British Jewish community groups.

“More than 50,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza as a result of Israel’s ongoing military campaign, including more than 15,000 children,” Khan said in his greeting for Eid al-Fitr, a joyous holiday that marks the end of Ramadan. The “appalling suffering and killing that continues in Sudan and Palestine” were “betrayals of humanity” that “tempered” the holiday’s joy, he added.

The Jewish Leadership Council, the umbrella group of British Jewish organizations and communities, said in a statement that it was “disappointed” that instead of promoting “unity and fellowship between Londoners,” Khan’s greeting spoke “in emotive terms about an international conflict which has resulted in an unprecedented rise in antisemitism across the United Kingdom.”

Others criticized Khan for repeating disputed statistics originating from the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza.  

Queried about these complaints by the Jewish News of London, a spokesperson for Khan told the newspaper: “The mayor has repeatedly conveyed his outrage at attacks by Hamas on Israel and has strongly condemned these acts of terrorism. He is deeply saddened by the loss of all lives and continues to support calls for a permanent ceasefire.”

Image - Reuters

Comments
Barry Klempel an hour ago
Bet he was elected using MACHINES. When will the world say no more election machines.
Aliza Circle 5 hours ago
London mayor. You can even see what your country turned into. All Muslim. If you think for a minute that Israel 🇮🇱 would listen to you, you are delusional.
Troy Allison 6 hours ago
And once again, we are seeing the foolish weakness that England has shown toward the Nation of Islam. Muslim leaders are now running the kingdom. England Has Fallen.
[Anonymous] 6 hours ago
The citizens did nothing to stand when the politicians were selling the country down the road. England has been destroyed as a result.
Jeffrey Bakst 9 hours ago
Fuck England and this treasonous criminal mayor of London!!! How can the English be so dumb!!!
Mike Galarneau 9 hours ago
What a Piece of SHIT! 🙏🇮🇱🙏
Services 808 10 hours ago
Wow, what a snake ! If the Mayor was a Christian & verbally eviscerated Hamas & Muslims, half of London would have been burned to the ground by now.
Hiram Moran 10 hours ago
The leaders of Englandistan doing what they do
Lina Lina 12 hours ago
London has a MUSLIM MAYOR!!!! Britain 🇬🇧 is a Muslim Country. Great Britain 🇬🇧 has lost its sovereignty!!!!! Prince Charles is Muslim
miklos Radvanyi 12 hours ago
He is an ignoramous when it comes to the facts. Does not betray his religious bias to the realities on the ground.
G Green 12 hours ago
The name says it all.
