Hostage Coordinator, Gal Hirsch: "The Shocking Scenes We Witnessed Today Touch All of Our Hearts"

"The shocking scenes we witnessed today touch all of our hearts and add to the vivid and painful memory of October 7, 2023. The State of Israel views Hamas' repeated violations with utmost severity, and even more so, the dire condition of the three hostages released this morning.

We will not remain silent—messages have been conveyed to mediators, and appropriate actions will be taken. Together with their families, we embrace Eli, Ohad, and Or. We prepared for their return and will assist in their reintegration and recovery after their long and harrowing captivity."*

He further stated:

"Seventy-six hostages—both living and deceased—remain in Hamas captivity. We are closely monitoring the implementation of the first phase of the agreement while simultaneously preparing for what comes next. The Government of Israel is fully committed to bringing all of them home, and together with the entire security apparatus, we are working tirelessly to achieve this goal."