Hostage Coordinator, Gal Hirsch: "The Shocking Scenes We Witnessed Today Touch All of Our Hearts"

Former NEWSRAEL president and current Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, addressed the emotional return of the three hostages to Israel earlier today:  

Newsrael News Desk 10:20 AM

"The shocking scenes we witnessed today touch all of our hearts and add to the vivid and painful memory of October 7, 2023. The State of Israel views Hamas' repeated violations with utmost severity, and even more so, the dire condition of the three hostages released this morning. 

We will not remain silent—messages have been conveyed to mediators, and appropriate actions will be taken. Together with their families, we embrace Eli, Ohad, and Or. We prepared for their return and will assist in their reintegration and recovery after their long and harrowing captivity."*  

He further stated:  

"Seventy-six hostages—both living and deceased—remain in Hamas captivity. We are closely monitoring the implementation of the first phase of the agreement while simultaneously preparing for what comes next. The Government of Israel is fully committed to bringing all of them home, and together with the entire security apparatus, we are working tirelessly to achieve this goal."

 

Comments
Aliza Circle 9 hours ago
I pray to God that after all of the hostages will return, the israeli government would kick Hamas and hamas and everyone who harm Jewish ✡️ people in Israel 🇮🇱.
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
This never would’ve happened if the fucking army was awake if the fucking officers did their jobs, they should all go to prison for life stupid useless army that doesn’t protect from killers
Gerald Flanders 21 hours ago
Every member of Hamas should be removed for what they have done to people during their captivity.
Richard D 21 hours ago
We must take down Iran!
Cindy 11:31 09.02.2025 2 days ago
It’s good to see Gal again. I miss your “tours” of Biblical sites. Your job now, requires great strength which we get through joy. May you find great joy to help you get through this.
[Anonymous] 22:06 08.02.2025 2 days ago
Yes , release Al Israel’s hostages at once and now
Grazia Sher 15:09 08.02.2025 3 days ago
Those feudal monsters, must pay dearly for their evil acts. Especially for deaths of children. All hostages, and bodies of hostages , must be returned together. This barbarity has to stop !
Glenn Krebs 14:58 08.02.2025 3 days ago
Let all antisemitic countries pay for rebuilding Gaza and if one missile falls on Israel then let them level the whole pig pen again and again until they stop
Soniya Christova 14:48 08.02.2025 3 days ago
Israel must stop let Devil's ruled corrupted inhuman ungodly nations as Muslim Arabs Jihadists called Palestinians occupy steal terrorize hold captivity Israeli&stop all trucks to OA until release Hi
Soniya Christova 14:45 08.02.2025 3 days ago
Let Israeli court condemn all Palestinian authority Jihadists genocidial organization stop all funds trucks aids until all Hostages released alive today, destroy all Islamic terror groups as Hamas PLO
