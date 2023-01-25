Israel Signs Tourism Agreement with European Ally

Israeli Minister of Tourism Haim Katz and his Bulgarian counterpart, Minister Ilin Dimitrov signed an agreement to cooperate on tourism in Sofia on Monday.
The agreement aims to strengthen investments in tourism, particularly innovative technology for the tourism sector, and boost the number of flights between the countries.
Bulgaria Air currently operates four flights a week between Sofia and Tel Aviv while Israel’s El Al offers three.
“This year we celebrate 80 years of the courage and humanity shown by Bulgaria in rescuing Jews in the Holocaust. The agreement is another milestone in our relations. I am sure that it will contribute to increasing cooperation and strengthening the partnership Ours. You are wonderful people. We would like to see you more in Israel,” said Katz at the signing ceremony.
Image - Ladislav Tsvetkov/TPS
