ICYMI: U.S.-brokered Armenia–Azerbaijan peace agreement: A diplomatic game-changer—and a setback for Iran and China

On August 8, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a landmark peace declaration at the White House, facilitated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The centerpiece of the agreement is the creation of the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP)—a strategic transit corridor through southern Armenia connecting Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave.

The United States secures exclusive development rights over this corridor—potentially including rail, pipelines, fiber optics, and energy infrastructure—for up to 99 years, under Armenian legal jurisdiction. Alongside this, Armenia and Azerbaijan have committed to dissolving the OSCE Minsk Group and expanding cooperation in trade, energy, and technology.

