Israeli hackers claim to have disabled Tehran electrical grid

Israeli cyber group known as WeRedEvils claims it hacked several sensitive systems in Iran, including the electrical grid.

Newsrael News Desk 08:00 13 hours ago

An Israeli cyber group known on the Telegram messenger app as WeRedEvils claimed on Thursday that it managed to disable the electrical grid in Tehran, Iran, for two hours.

In addition, the group hinted that among those to lose power was Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

"In recent days, we managed to hack several sensitive systems in Iran, which we will not specify, among them the electricity grid in Tehran and the surrounding villages," they wrote.

They added: "We cut off their electricity, and we left tens of thousands of residents without a means of communication and electricity for two hours until this moment. This is a message from us to Iran: don't play with fire. The next strike will be harder with many more harmed, and it will be different from the cyber attacks that you're familiar with."

The group, which was created after the Swords of Iron War broke out, claimed that it managed to disrupt the operation of the Gazan Telegram channel "Gaza Now" after it shared videos from the massacre.

In addition, when the Hamas website fell, WeRedEvils claimed responsibility.

Comments
Rene Aguiluz 08:13 10 hours ago
Love You Israel!
Isa Sala 06:51 11 hours ago
Brilliant. Take down all the terrorists propaganda sites. Or better…!: make them show videos telling the real truth and feeling sorry for the harm done to Israel and the world!
06:33 12 hours ago
👏🏻👏👏🏾🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🫡🫡🫡
Melvyn Moses 05:30 13 hours ago
Well done the Hand of G-d is with Israel,Am Israel Hai.
05:24 13 hours ago
Israel will succeed and win no matter what.￼ We love Israel forever.￼
05:16 13 hours ago
Why don’t we destroy Iran? We have enough Allie’s !
Vicki Addington 05:15 13 hours ago
lol ha kavod❤️🇮🇱
Charles Gilinsky 05:03 13 hours ago
Kol ha kavod ! 👍
