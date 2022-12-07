10:13 PM 03:13 PM EST DEC 7, 2022 JLM 54°F
Israel and Germany Strategize on Iran, Sale of Arrow 3 System

The meeting of top defense officials in Berlin was part of the two countries’ annual bilateral strategic dialog.

UNITED WITH ISRAEL 14:00 8 hours ago

JNS reports that senior Israeli and German defense officials met in Berlin, Germany, on Monday for the two countries’ annual bilateral strategic dialogue, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The discussions touched on developments in Israel’s proposal to supply Germany with the Israel Aerospace Industry-made Arrow 3 air defense system, among other topics.

Image - Hadas Parush/Flash 90

Comments
Michael Nicholls 16:34 4 hours ago
Why when they vote against Israel
14:10 6 hours ago
Both countries have History, glorious & inglorious! It would be fitting, if they took the lead in the Ukrainian debacle, & helped the West solve not only the end of hostilities, & reparation!
0/200