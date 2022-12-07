JNS reports that senior Israeli and German defense officials met in Berlin, Germany, on Monday for the two countries’ annual bilateral strategic dialogue, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
The discussions touched on developments in Israel’s proposal to supply Germany with the Israel Aerospace Industry-made Arrow 3 air defense system, among other topics.
Image - Hadas Parush/Flash 90
Israel and Germany Strategize on Iran, Sale of Arrow 3 System
The meeting of top defense officials in Berlin was part of the two countries’ annual bilateral strategic dialog.
UNITED WITH ISRAEL 14:00 8 hours ago
