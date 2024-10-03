OCT 5, 2024 JLM 66°F 08:41 AM 01:41 AM EST
Khamenei's new decision regarding Hezbollah

What does that mean? This means a lot of money in the hands of Hezbollah.

Doron Peskin, Middle East Expert 03.10.2024

Khomis (translation: "fifth") is one of the 10 obligatory commandments in Shia and means that every Shia in the world must transfer a fifth of his annual profits "for the sake of Allah, the Prophet, the orphans and the needy".

Therefore, this is a significant decision: Every year hundreds of millions of dollars are transferred to Iran from all over the world as Khomis. 

The Iranian leadership has turned this charity into a tool in its hands and transfers the funds to whomever it wishes to. In the past, it was reported in the US that the financial sanctions imposed on Hezbollah proved to be ineffective, in part because millions of Khomis funds were transferred from Iran to the Shia terrorist organization in various ways, including by money changers. 

It seems that in view of Hezbollah's dire plight today, Khamenei is already thinking How to transfer these aid funds to the organization.

NEWSRAEL: In the end, terror is built on money. Biden/Harris never understood. More money means more terror. Period!

Comments
Sandy Grant 19:08 03.10.2024 a day ago
Don’t expect them to think of Americans first. Their allegiance is to the dark side
Marc Margolis 13:20 03.10.2024 2 days ago
Biden and Harris and the rest of the Democrats understand how to channel funds to create wealth by means of the military industrial complex
Marc Margolis 13:18 03.10.2024 2 days ago
The end of the article is presumptive. Biden and Harris fully understand
[Anonymous] 12:27 03.10.2024 2 days ago
More money for the terrorists is not going to protect them from The Lord’s judgement!!!
Stephen Afulukwe 11:51 03.10.2024 2 days ago
It's really not that easy to alter the mind of people whose minds are already messed up through twisted ideology. That's why Muslim terrorists are not interested in peace but total destruction.
Vicky Cohn 11:41 03.10.2024 2 days ago
Yeah, they are avoiding the sanctions from the US, clever, but that won't help them as soon Khomeini and the Iranian regime will fall. Cut the head of the snake, it's the only way!!!!!
[Anonymous] 10:51 03.10.2024 2 days ago
Stop USA
[Anonymous] 10:51 03.10.2024 2 days ago
Stop usa
Soniya Christova 10:46 03.10.2024 2 days ago
UN EU ICJ ICC etc must condemn delegimate sanction eliminated imprisone or expell out of all non-muslim states all Islamic terrorists
Soniya Christova 10:44 03.10.2024 2 days ago
Woe on all Islamic terrorists they are Satan's ruled evildoers corrupted deceitful immoral liars robbers kidnapers perverted pedophils homosecual brutal slaughters sadistic massmurders UngoservanSatan
