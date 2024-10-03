Khamenei's new decision regarding Hezbollah

Khomis (translation: "fifth") is one of the 10 obligatory commandments in Shia and means that every Shia in the world must transfer a fifth of his annual profits "for the sake of Allah, the Prophet, the orphans and the needy".

Therefore, this is a significant decision: Every year hundreds of millions of dollars are transferred to Iran from all over the world as Khomis.

The Iranian leadership has turned this charity into a tool in its hands and transfers the funds to whomever it wishes to. In the past, it was reported in the US that the financial sanctions imposed on Hezbollah proved to be ineffective, in part because millions of Khomis funds were transferred from Iran to the Shia terrorist organization in various ways, including by money changers.

It seems that in view of Hezbollah's dire plight today, Khamenei is already thinking How to transfer these aid funds to the organization.

