IMPORTANT TO SEE: Helping Lonely Holocaust Survivors in Israel

We are Israel's main organization dedicated to caring for lonely seniors, with a special focus on Holocaust Survivors

We operate on the Big Brother/Big Sister model, pairing young adults with isolated elderly. We are a 501c3 and Israeli amutah in operation for the past 8 years.

Please help our lonely Holocaust Survivors while we are still blessed to be with them. 

