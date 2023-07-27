IMPORTANT TO SEE: Helping Lonely Holocaust Survivors in Israel

We operate on the Big Brother/Big Sister model, pairing young adults with isolated elderly. We are a 501c3 and Israeli amutah in operation for the past 8 years.
Please help our lonely Holocaust Survivors while we are still blessed to be with them.
We are Israel's main organization dedicated to caring for lonely seniors, with a special focus on Holocaust Survivors
We operate on the Big Brother/Big Sister model, pairing young adults with isolated elderly. We are a 501c3 and Israeli amutah in operation for the past 8 years.
Please help our lonely Holocaust Survivors while we are still blessed to be with them.