Amb. David Friedman pushes back at critics of hostage deal

Former US Ambassador to Israel says he will not "second guess" decision of the Israeli Premier to sign proposed ceasefire with Hamas, calls on critics to approach issue with "humility"

Newsrael News Desk 1:00 AM

Israel National News: Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman called on critics of the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal that is expected to be reached with the Hamas terrorist organization in the coming days to show "humility" instead of saying with "certainty" that the deal is a mistake for Israel.

"I am not smart enough to second guess a decision of the Prime Minister of Israel to make a deal for the return, albeit phased, of the hostages — especially when:

(1) That decision is endorsed by leadership of the IDF, the Shabak and the Mossad,

(2) I have not been privy to the negotiations and don’t fully appreciate all the risks and benefits,

(3) The deal will not require Israel to end the war," Friedman wrote on X today (Wednesday).

He continued, "I understand that reasonable minds may differ — this an agonizing and extremely difficult decision. Obviously, rescuing the hostages or making a deal for their return without freeing terrorists would be far better. But 15 months have passed and that does not appear to be achievable."

"I respect different points of view. What I respect far less is the certainty among some well-meaning folks that this is a huge mistake," he said. "It may turn out to be a mistake, it may turn out to be exactly the right move. But, either way, let’s approach this with the humility, analysis, respect and compassion that such an extraordinarily difficult problem requires."

Source: INN

Comments
Barry Klempel 16 hours ago
Humility, what a word while Hamas destroys everything and the tainted people live to see the destruction of Israel. We don’t need a ceasefire we need a mass deportation
Barry Klempel 16 hours ago
Releasing terrorists when Hamas is recruiting more from the tainted people every day is a surrender I don’t care how my hero President Trump views this ceaseThese people need to be removed from Gaza.
Janie FREELAND 18 hours ago
Hamas should be sent back to Hell they are a disgrace to humanity
Cindy 20 hours ago
Put trackers on those evil ones released. Give them a health examination, put them out and implant trackers. Destroy them later with drones.
Lillian Vail 21 hours ago
LISTEN UP: another trick from the tricksters! Don’t be fooled for the 4th time
Kathleen Perry 21 hours ago
Ok, because my first reaction was anger. I will instead continue to pray for Israel.
Lillian Vail 21 hours ago
Like you said clearly: The leadership of the three organizations will make the best military decision because humility isn’t in the cards
