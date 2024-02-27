Rare First Temple clay seal unearthed in Jerusalem

A rare and exciting archaeological find has been unearthed in Jerusalem, providing a unique glimpse into the ancient past. During excavations carried out by the Israel Antiquities Authority in the Western Wall Plaza a few years ago, a small stamped clay seal was discovered dating back to the First Temple period around 2,700 years ago.



The clay seal contains ancient Hebrew writing indicating it belonged to the "Governor of the City" of Jerusalem, the highest municipal position during that time. "This is the first time such a sealing has been found in proper archaeological excavations," Dr. Shlomit Weksler-Bdolah, the lead excavator said, "it supports the biblical record of there being a governor of Jerusalem during the First Temple period."

Experts say the seal, which depicts two figures facing each other below the inscription, was likely attached to an important letter or document. "It may have served as a logo or dispatch sent on behalf of the governor," explained Weksler-Bdolah. The area where it was found near the Western Wall is believed to have been inhabited by high-ranking officials based on this seal and other artifacts found previously.



According to Professors Tallay Ornan and Benjamin Sass who studied the artifact, "The title 'Governor of the City' refers to an appointed official, and governors of Jerusalem are mentioned in the Bible during the times of Kings Hezekiah and Josiah." This provides tangible evidence that such a governing office existed just as described in biblical accounts.

The clay seal will be temporarily exhibited in the mayor's office before undergoing further scientific analysis. "This unique find brings Jerusalem's ancient past to life," said Weksler-Bdolah, "we're thrilled to reveal this small but significant artifact that deepens our understanding of the city's long and rich history." The seal offers an exciting glimpse into governance and society in ancient Jerusalem over two millennia ago.



Source - Israel Hayom/X - Image - IAA