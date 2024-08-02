BATTLE VIDEO: IDF eliminates Islamic Jihad deputy head of weapons manufacturing

Muhammad also took an active part in the attempt to restore the organization's rocket production capabilities and infrastructure.



Before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of weapons, precise contracts, and additional intelligence information.



The forces of Division 162, in which the brigade combat teams of Givati ​​and the Nahal continue fighting in Rafah. During the last day, the forces eliminated about 30 terrorists in face-to-face battles and air force strikes. The battle team of the Jerusalem Brigade (16) began fighting in the center of the Gaza Strip under the command of Division 252.



The forces of the brigade identified a squad of terrorists coming out of a terrorist tunnel in order to harm our forces. In closing a circle, an air force aircraft eliminated the terrorists. During an activity of the combat team of the Harel Brigade (10), an Air Force combat helicopter destroyed a building where many explosives and weapons were stored.