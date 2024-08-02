AUG 3, 2024 JLM 70°F 05:03 AM 10:03 PM EST
HOME
ABOUT US
SETTINGS
Support
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
BATTLE VIDEO: IDF eliminates Islamic Jihad deputy head of weapons manufacturing

Muhammad was entrusted with the organization's production of weapons in the northern Gaza Strip, the distribution of salaries and money to the organization's terrorists.

IDF Spokesperson 10:40 AM

Muhammad also took an active part in the attempt to restore the organization's rocket production capabilities and infrastructure.

Before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the chance of harming civilians, including the use of weapons, precise contracts, and additional intelligence information.

The forces of Division 162, in which the brigade combat teams of Givati ​​and the Nahal continue fighting in Rafah. During the last day, the forces eliminated about 30 terrorists in face-to-face battles and air force strikes. The battle team of the Jerusalem Brigade (16) began fighting in the center of the Gaza Strip under the command of Division 252.

The forces of the brigade identified a squad of terrorists coming out of a terrorist tunnel in order to harm our forces. In closing a circle, an air force aircraft eliminated the terrorists. During an activity of the combat team of the Harel Brigade (10), an Air Force combat helicopter destroyed a building where many explosives and weapons were stored.

Did you find this article interesting?
Comments
[Anonymous] 18 hours ago
🙏👑🌎
To leave a comment, please log in

DISCOVER MORE

"Iron Swords" - War in Gaza Palestine = Hamas = ISIS The Iran Threat The Leftist-Islamist Alliance 10/7 Hamas Massacres Prime Minister Netanyahu Israel - Iran War IDF Hostage Rescue "Operation Arnon" Biden Administration US 2024 Elections Trump-Vance 2024 Heroes of Israel Idiots for Palestine Operation: Long Arm in Yemen Jihadi Infiltration into the West Kamala Harris 2024 The Battle for Rafah Hamas Israeli_Nature Biblical Archaeology Security Threat to America Hezbollah Israeli Technology The Bible Muslim Persecution of Jews