Israel drawing up plans for global campaign to assassinate Hamas leaders

Israel is planning to hunt down Hamas leaders around the world once it shifts away from fighting the group in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Newsrael News Desk 13:00 5 hours ago

Spy agencies have been ordered by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu  to draw up plans to assassinate the group’s top leaders outside of Gaza, who live in Turkey, Qatar and elsewhere, the paper reports, citing Israeli officials.

In the 1970s, Israel embarked on a years-long campaign to assassinate Palestinian terrorists involved in the Munich Olympics massacre.

According to the report, some called for Israel to immediately assassinate Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal and others following the October 7 attack. However, doing so on Qatari or Turkish soil could have strained or torpedoed diplomatic efforts to free hostages, and the idea was pushed off.

Netanyahu hinted at Israel’s plans for assassinations abroad in an address in late November, to the ire of some who preferred to keep the future campaign under wraps, according to the WSJ.

The paper also reports that Israel is looking into the possibility of expelling lower-level Hamas fighters from Gaza to shorten the war.

Source - TOI/X - Image - Reuters

Comments
Kingsley Gorman 15:37 an hour ago
Israel will have no peace until the last member of Hamas is burning in Hell 🇺🇸
15:22 an hour ago
Why say you are going to do it?? JUST DO IT! Get the job done! These evil mass murderers do not deserve to live!! God be with the IDF. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
David Medlin 15:01 an hour ago
Good! Get them all!
Ramblin Man 14:01 2 hours ago
Now it's the MOSSAD's turn!!!
Leon Swart 13:17 3 hours ago
Just like the search for…Osama bin Laden
Emmanuel Robert 11:28 5 hours ago
Israel does not need to consult anyone before eliminating these murderous terrorists. Kill them wherever you find them.
Christopher Caraggayan 11:17 5 hours ago
Open secret. Mossad is best in the business.
11:16 5 hours ago
This is something that needs to be done in long time ago .God Bless 🙏🇮🇱💗💗😇
11:14 5 hours ago
Yes , but don’t advertise it
Heather Redden 11:12 5 hours ago
Why should mass 👺murderers be allowed to live …? To murder more innocent people
