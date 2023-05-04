The US Army sends A-10 attack aircraft to the Middle East to deal with Iranian threats

A squadron of American A-10 attack aircraft was sent to the Middle East to increase the air fire power of the US Army due to the worsening of the tension in Syria with forces supported by Iran.

DEFENSE ONE reports that the A-10 attack aircraft, nicknamed WARTHOGS, will be equipped with software that will allow it to carry up to 16 small diameter bombs (SDB), according to General Alexus Grinkewitz, commander of the Air Forces at the US Army's Central Command.

These attack planes arrived in the region to provide security to allies and also as aircraft capable of combating threats in the Iranian context, the general said.

Last March, Central Command Commander General Michael Kurilla said he needed additional firepower in his area, and thus a squadron of A-10s would join two F-16 squadrons belonging to the US Central Command.

The A-10 is an attack aircraft from the 1970s that was specifically designed to provide close assistance to ground forces. The plane proved its capabilities in many battles, several times they tried to ground them, but they were returned to service, and from now on in the MAZAT. There is a plan to increase the ability to carry bombs under its wings from 16 to 24 bombs.