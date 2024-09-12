ICYMI: "Iron Beam" laser system will enter service with IDF next year

Emphasizing the unique capabilities of the system, Yuval Steinitz, president of Rafael, added: "Two years ago we achieved a new world achievement by successfully intercepting an object at an unprecedented distance using laser technology."

Turgeman praised the exceptional performance of Rafale's Python 4 and 5 missiles against drones and cruise missiles, especially during the recent Iranian attacks. "Its efficiency is so extraordinary that further improvement will be a challenge," he said. He added that the Python 4 missile, despite its age of four decades, is still impressive in its capabilities.

Rafael is also developing "Skysonic", a hypersonic interception system designed to deal with hypersonic missile threats.

The company's two flagship systems, the Iron Dome and David's Slingshot, "surpassed all expectations", according to the two managers. Turgeman said: "Iron Dome is considered the most effective system in the world in its field, while David's sling system demonstrated excellent long-term interception capabilities."

"The developers of our systems often serve as their operators, which provides them with an unparalleled incentive to create extraordinary technology," noted Turgeman, attributing much of Rafael's success to its workforce.

Steinitz shared an anecdote illustrating employee dedication, describing reservists returning from operations in Gaza only to work at Rafael offices during their volunteer weekends. He added: "We have a workforce of about 9,500 employees, of which 600 employees have doctorate and professor degrees - there is no other company like this in the world."

A system against rockets, missiles, mortars and drones

The system has proven its effectiveness in intercepting threats such as rocket artillery shells, mortar bombs and drones from a distance of several kilometers.

The effectiveness of a high-energy laser weapon lies in its low cost. Each iron beam costs up to $1,000 - in stark contrast to the Tamir Iron Dome interceptor missile, which costs between $40,000 and $50,000.

In the midst of the current high-intensity conflict, Israel is facing a severe shortage of Iron Dome ammunition. The United States helped transfer missiles from its reserves to the Israeli army.

The IDF conducted a series of successful tests of the Iron Beam in March 2022, with the prototype effectively destroying drones, mortars and missiles.

The Iron Beam system can focus on an aerial target with up to 100 kilowatts of laser power and destroy it in seconds.

The Iron beam system can intercept air targets from a distance of several hundred meters to several kilometers. According to sources, the system can deal with short- and medium-range threats up to 7 kilometers. The range of the system depends on the power of the laser, the weather conditions and the type of target.