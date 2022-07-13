13 Jul, 2022 02:24
Diplomacy
Israel's Ambassador attends Japan service for Shinzo Abe
Newsrael News Desk 00:30 12.07.2022 a day ago

Israel's ambassador to Japan, Gilad Cohen, today attended a funeral service in memory of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated by an assassin last Friday.

Ambassador Cohen observed local mourning customs, which included lighting incense, laying a wreath and passing a mourning offering to Abe's family.

Ambassador Cohen offered his condolences to Shinzo Abe's wife, Akia, and expressed deep sorrow at his passing. Cohen emphasized Abe's significant contribution to Israel-Japan relations and the friendships he demonstrated toward Israel.

As a sign of sympathy and support, today the Israeli flag at the embassy in Tokyo was lowered to half-mast.

# Japan # Israeli Diplomacy
Michael Sosne 02:19 12.07.2022 a day ago
Mark, it's called biden. What more needs to be said
Byron Scherer 01:27 12.07.2022 a day ago
I wonder if George W Bush attended. He an Mr Abe were good friends.
La Jun 01:16 12.07.2022 a day ago
China was behind the assassination
Mark Jawitz 00:34 12.07.2022 a day ago
Biden should have responded with a higher level representative ... Even himself. It's called Diplomacy. It's called appropriate response. It's called National leadership.
