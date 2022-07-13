Israel's Ambassador attends Japan service for Shinzo Abe

Israel's ambassador to Japan, Gilad Cohen, today attended a funeral service in memory of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated by an assassin last Friday.

Ambassador Cohen observed local mourning customs, which included lighting incense, laying a wreath and passing a mourning offering to Abe's family.

Ambassador Cohen offered his condolences to Shinzo Abe's wife, Akia, and expressed deep sorrow at his passing. Cohen emphasized Abe's significant contribution to Israel-Japan relations and the friendships he demonstrated toward Israel.

As a sign of sympathy and support, today the Israeli flag at the embassy in Tokyo was lowered to half-mast.