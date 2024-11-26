Trump’s daughter and son-in-law to donate $1 million to Chabad following rabbi’s murder

Former President and President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter and son-in-law are donating $1 million to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, in honor of the Israeli-Moldovan Chabad rabbi who was abducted and murdered in the United Arab Emirates last week.

Last Thursday, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, 28, aide to the chief rabbi of the UAE and proprietor of a kosher shop in Abu Dhabi, was declared missing.

Days later, his murdered body was found by UAE authorities. Three Uzbek nationals have been arrested in connection with the murder.

On Monday, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former White House advisor, announced that he and his wife Ivanka Trump would donate $1 million to the Chabad branch in the UAE where Kogan had worked.

“Ivanka and I are saddened by the loss of Rabbi Kogan, who was senselessly murdered to stop the historic bridges he was building between Jews and Muslims in the UAE,” Kushner tweeted.





Kushner, an architect of the 2020 Abraham Accords that began with the normalization of ties between Israel and the UAE, emphasized the symbolic importance of maintaining a Jewish presence in the Gulf state.

“The success of his work, in partnership with the bold and positive vision of the Emirati government, has been a shining light in the world and a strong counter to the history of division.”

“Before World War 2, Jews and Muslims lived together throughout the Middle East in harmony for many centuries, celebrating their shared values, and the UAE is leading us back to that time. In the UAE, people of all faiths and backgrounds thrive together in an environment of mutual understanding and respect.”

“Ivanka and I will be donating $1 million to the Chabad of UAE and will redouble our efforts to work with the Jewish community and the country’s leadership to build a resilient, vibrant Jewish community in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. We welcome others to join us in this effort.”

“The constant scapegoating of Israel and the Jewish people benefits no one, other than inept leaders who use hatred to deflect from their own shortcomings. It’s time for the world to channel its collective energy to uplift our shared goals and ambitions.”

Minutes after Kushner posted his announcement, his younger brother, venture capitalist Joshua Kushner, pledged to match the $1 million donation.

“I am inspired by your and Ivanka’s leadership. Karlie and I will match your donation of 1MM. May we live in a time of peace, unity and acceptance. May Rabbi Kogan’s memory be a blessing.”



Image - Reuters