Suspect threatened security with knife at Jerusalem checkpoint

There were no immediate reports of injuries

JNS - Jewish News Syndicate 23.12.2024

A suspected stabbing took place at the Hizme checkpoint in Jerusalem’s Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to Israel Police.

“According to initial details, a terrorist exited a vehicle and brandished a knife toward a security personnel passing by. In response, shots were fired at him, joined by civilians at the scene, neutralizing the assailant,” police said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, United Hatzalah emergency medical services said.

United Hatzalah medical teams were operating at the scene of what the rescue organization’s Jerusalem District spokesperson described as “an unusual incident” on Sayeret Duchifat Boulevard in Jerusalem at the Hizma checkpoint.

Israel Police added that the deputy commander of the Jerusalem District was conducting a situational assessment at the scene.

Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Comments
Dalya Horowitz 12:38 23.12.2024 2 days ago
Cindy, the article said he was neutralized, another word for killed. Notice that nobody was taken to a hospital.
Cindy 12:06 23.12.2024 2 days ago
Why is the terrorist still alive?
