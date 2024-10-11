ICYMI: CCGA Poll: Most Americans back military aid to Israel

OCT 12, 2024 JLM 79°F 11:57 AM 04:57 AM EST
The majority of Americans support the United States aiding Israel's continued military offensive in Gaza in an effort to free the last remaining hostages, according to a new poll released Thursday.

Newsrael News Desk 11.10.2024

NEWSMAX -- The Chicago Council on Global Affairs asked participants if they favored the U.S. "supporting the Israel militarily until the hostages are returned" and 60% responded in the affirmative. Significantly fewer, 49%, favored the U.S. "supporting the Israel militarily until Hamas is dismantled or destroyed."

When broken down by party affiliations, 76% of Republicans favored U.S. military support to free the hostages while only 55% of Democrats did. Democrats overwhelmingly favored recognizing a Palestinian state at 66% while only 33% of Republicans did. According to Israeli Defense Force estimates, there are 108 hostages still held by Hamas, approximately a third of whom are presumed dead.

Israel is the largest beneficiary of U.S. military and economic assistance in the world at a reported $3.8 billion for the current fiscal year. The support among the two major political parties was slightly more aligned when it came to aid with 29% of Republicans feeling the amount of aid is appropriate with 28% of Democrats feeling the same.

Since Hamas invaded northern Israel on Oct. 7 and killed 1,200 people, the conflict has killed more than 40,000 people according to Gaza's Health Ministry, and displaced millions more.

The Chicago Council on Global Affairs poll was taken between June 21 and July 1 of 2,106 U.S. adults with a sampling error of +/- 2.3 percentage points.

Paul Fice, 6 hours ago
Let everyone in the world know that for the sake of humanity, President Trump must be reelected.
Dalya Horowitz 19 hours ago
Tony Pettitt and Vicky Cohn - you've hit the nail on the head - we need to get real!
Sandy Grant 21 hours ago
They want to take over ruling the world, kill all Jews and all Christians……they have never upheld a peaceful two-state solution! Embrace reality you dummies
James McLaurin 04:58 11.10.2024 a day ago
Only $3.8 billion from the U.S.? Best money we ever spent. Double it!
Tony Pettitt 04:38 11.10.2024 a day ago
The Palestinians don’t really want a Two State solution, they want a State with no Israel. That’s why they say( To the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, free without Jews that’s their mission!
Vicky Cohn 04:26 11.10.2024 a day ago
A "palestinian'' state is a total scam, how can someone still believe in that crap and fantasy??? Oh wait, the left, which is another word for fantasists!!! LALALANDERS!!!!
